Thane Police Crack Down on Train Phone Thefts: Three Arrested

In a significant bust, Thane authorities have apprehended three individuals allegedly involved in the theft of mobile phones from train passengers. The police recovered 30 gadgets worth Rs 4.06 lakh from the suspects, officials announced on Tuesday.

The arrests took place on Sunday as the police probed a theft case dating back to January 2024. The suspects targeted passengers in express trains, striking while they slept. A specific complaint in January detailed a mobile phone theft aboard the Mahanagari Express.

The suspects were identified following a tip-off and were nabbed at Thane station before they could commit further thefts. The police continue to investigate potential links to other train thefts and are working to reunite the stolen phones with their rightful owners.

(With inputs from agencies.)