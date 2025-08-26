Tragic Fire: Teacher's Note Points to Harassment
A school teacher and her three-year-old daughter died in a tragic fire incident allegedly prompted by harassment from the teacher's in-laws. A note accusing her in-laws of harassment was found. Police have registered a case based on the teacher's father's complaint, and an investigation is ongoing.
In a disturbing revelation surrounding the tragic death of a school teacher and her young daughter, a note discovered by police accuses the teacher's in-laws of serious harassment. The mother and child, aged three, died after being set on fire inside their home.
The shocking incident unfolded on August 22nd when 32-year-old Sanju Bishnoi, with her daughter on her lap, doused both with petrol and set them ablaze. Her husband, Dilip Bishnoi, was reportedly absent at the time.
Following the tragedy, a police complaint was lodged by the teacher's father, leading to an FIR against the husband and his family. Investigations continue as the police analyze the victim's mobile phone for further evidence.
