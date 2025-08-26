Left Menu

Tragic Fire: Teacher's Note Points to Harassment

A school teacher and her three-year-old daughter died in a tragic fire incident allegedly prompted by harassment from the teacher's in-laws. A note accusing her in-laws of harassment was found. Police have registered a case based on the teacher's father's complaint, and an investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 26-08-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 15:38 IST
Tragic Fire: Teacher's Note Points to Harassment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing revelation surrounding the tragic death of a school teacher and her young daughter, a note discovered by police accuses the teacher's in-laws of serious harassment. The mother and child, aged three, died after being set on fire inside their home.

The shocking incident unfolded on August 22nd when 32-year-old Sanju Bishnoi, with her daughter on her lap, doused both with petrol and set them ablaze. Her husband, Dilip Bishnoi, was reportedly absent at the time.

Following the tragedy, a police complaint was lodged by the teacher's father, leading to an FIR against the husband and his family. Investigations continue as the police analyze the victim's mobile phone for further evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan's Polio Battle: New Cases Highlight Enduring Challenge

Pakistan's Polio Battle: New Cases Highlight Enduring Challenge

 Pakistan
2
France's Political Gamble: Confidence Vote Crisis

France's Political Gamble: Confidence Vote Crisis

 Global
3
Indian Marksmen Dominate Asian Shooting Championships

Indian Marksmen Dominate Asian Shooting Championships

 Kazakhstan
4
High-Speed Ro-Ro Service to Transform Mumbai-Konkan Connectivity

High-Speed Ro-Ro Service to Transform Mumbai-Konkan Connectivity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025