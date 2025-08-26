Left Menu

Women Arrested at Kollam for Marijuana Possession

Three young women, aged 19 to 23, were arrested at Kollam railway station for carrying 24 kilograms of marijuana. They were traveling from Erode to Kochuveli when police officers, suspecting their behavior, discovered the illicit substance. Authorities are investigating potential broader networks behind the operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 26-08-2025 16:50 IST
Women Arrested at Kollam for Marijuana Possession
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust, police apprehended three women at Kollam railway station for possessing 24 kilograms of marijuana. The women, aged between 19 and 23, were detained as they disembarked from the Mysore-Kochuveli train.

Police officers on routine patrol became suspicious of the women's demeanor, which led to the search of their belongings and the discovery of the contraband. The travelers had boarded the train from Erode, but their journey was cut short at Kollam when law enforcement intervened.

A case has been filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Authorities are delving deeper into the case to uncover additional individuals who might be involved and to trace the origins of the marijuana shipment, according to a spokesperson for Kollam RPS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

