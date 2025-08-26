Left Menu

Jharkhand Assembly Opposes SIR of Electoral Rolls

In the Jharkhand assembly, a resolution against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radhakrishna Kishore. Amid house demonstrations, the resolution, backed by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, criticized SIR as a move benefitting the central ruling party, potentially threatening parliamentary democracy.

In a significant move, the Jharkhand assembly on Tuesday debated a resolution challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radhakrishna Kishore introduced the resolution, asserting that it could advantage the central government.

This development occurred amid fervent demonstrations by ruling coalition members, leading to session disruptions with two adjournments. Chief Minister Hemant Soren, consulted on the matter, supported opposing the SIR on behalf of the INDIA bloc.

Kishore further contended that the SIR initiative threatens the integrity of parliamentary democracy and potentially disenfranchises marginalized communities.

