Jharkhand Assembly Opposes SIR of Electoral Rolls
In the Jharkhand assembly, a resolution against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radhakrishna Kishore. Amid house demonstrations, the resolution, backed by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, criticized SIR as a move benefitting the central ruling party, potentially threatening parliamentary democracy.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, the Jharkhand assembly on Tuesday debated a resolution challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radhakrishna Kishore introduced the resolution, asserting that it could advantage the central government.
This development occurred amid fervent demonstrations by ruling coalition members, leading to session disruptions with two adjournments. Chief Minister Hemant Soren, consulted on the matter, supported opposing the SIR on behalf of the INDIA bloc.
Kishore further contended that the SIR initiative threatens the integrity of parliamentary democracy and potentially disenfranchises marginalized communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jharkhand Assembly Opposes Revision of Electoral Rolls
Jharkhand's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radhakrishna Kishore moves resolution in assembly, opposing SIR of electoral rolls.
Hemant Soren Criticizes BJP Over Controversial Amendment Bill
Reviving Dreams: Hemant Soren's Push for Ranchi's Convention Centre
SC protects psephologist Sanjay Kumar in EC’s FIRs accusing him of spreading misinformation related to Maharashtra electoral rolls.