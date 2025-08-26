Left Menu

Crisis in Jammu: Heavy Rains Bring Chaos

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addresses the dire flood-like situation in Jammu, caused by heavy rains leading to fatalities, infrastructure damage, and suspension of travel and religious activities. Officials are on high alert to ensure relief, restore essential services, and keep citizens informed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-08-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:14 IST
Crisis in Jammu: Heavy Rains Bring Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu is grappling with a severe flood-like situation following days of relentless heavy rain. The region's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, has declared the situation 'quite serious' and has directed officials to remain on high alert while implementing necessary emergency measures.

During an urgent review meeting, Abdullah discussed the extensive damage caused by the rain, including fatalities, destruction of homes, and blocked roads. As part of the emergency response, all deputy commissioners from the affected districts were briefed to ensure coordinated relief efforts.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of restoring essential services such as power, water, and medical aid. Abdullah also highlighted the need for uninterrupted communication with the public to provide timely updates and support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Speed Ro-Ro Service to Transform Mumbai-Konkan Connectivity

High-Speed Ro-Ro Service to Transform Mumbai-Konkan Connectivity

 India
2
BJP Urges Maratha Leader to Engage in Dialogue During Ganesh Festive Demonstrations

BJP Urges Maratha Leader to Engage in Dialogue During Ganesh Festive Demonst...

 India
3
Doda District Battles Crisis Amidst Relentless Rainfall and Rising Rivers

Doda District Battles Crisis Amidst Relentless Rainfall and Rising Rivers

 India
4
Maharashtra Initiates Areca Nut Research Center for Agricultural Advancement

Maharashtra Initiates Areca Nut Research Center for Agricultural Advancement

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025