Crisis in Jammu: Heavy Rains Bring Chaos
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addresses the dire flood-like situation in Jammu, caused by heavy rains leading to fatalities, infrastructure damage, and suspension of travel and religious activities. Officials are on high alert to ensure relief, restore essential services, and keep citizens informed.
Jammu is grappling with a severe flood-like situation following days of relentless heavy rain. The region's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, has declared the situation 'quite serious' and has directed officials to remain on high alert while implementing necessary emergency measures.
During an urgent review meeting, Abdullah discussed the extensive damage caused by the rain, including fatalities, destruction of homes, and blocked roads. As part of the emergency response, all deputy commissioners from the affected districts were briefed to ensure coordinated relief efforts.
The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of restoring essential services such as power, water, and medical aid. Abdullah also highlighted the need for uninterrupted communication with the public to provide timely updates and support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
