Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Teenager's Mysterious Death in Forest

The body of a 16-year-old student, Sumit, was discovered in a forest area near Kaithal village. Police suspect involvement of those close to him. Investigations are ongoing, with four police teams assigned to the case. Sumit’s family remains in shock, awaiting further details post-autopsy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 26-08-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:52 IST
Tragic Discovery: Teenager's Mysterious Death in Forest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic discovery of a 16-year-old student's body in a forest near Kaithal village has rocked the community. Police received the call about the deceased, identified as Sumit, around 9:30 am on Tuesday.

Immediately, Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Bishnoi and a forensic team arrived at the scene. Preliminary investigations hint at the involvement of individuals within Sumit's close circle of friends. Bishnoi stated that four police teams are actively working the case, hoping for a swift breakthrough.

Sumit's sister, Pooja, revealed that her brother had left home after dinner on Monday night and never returned. Law enforcement awaits the post-mortem results to gain further insights into the teenager's untimely death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fiji Prime Minister visits UIDAI's New Delhi headquarters

Fiji Prime Minister visits UIDAI's New Delhi headquarters

 India
2
Odisha’s BJP govt so far changed names of 25 schemes of previous regime: BJD

Odisha’s BJP govt so far changed names of 25 schemes of previous regime: BJD

 India
3
UPDATE 2-Inside ICE, Trump's migrant crackdown is taking a toll on officers

UPDATE 2-Inside ICE, Trump's migrant crackdown is taking a toll on officers

 Global
4
Rugby-Argentina to take 32 players for two tests in Australia

Rugby-Argentina to take 32 players for two tests in Australia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025