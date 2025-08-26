Tragic Discovery: Teenager's Mysterious Death in Forest
The body of a 16-year-old student, Sumit, was discovered in a forest area near Kaithal village. Police suspect involvement of those close to him. Investigations are ongoing, with four police teams assigned to the case. Sumit’s family remains in shock, awaiting further details post-autopsy.
The tragic discovery of a 16-year-old student's body in a forest near Kaithal village has rocked the community. Police received the call about the deceased, identified as Sumit, around 9:30 am on Tuesday.
Immediately, Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Bishnoi and a forensic team arrived at the scene. Preliminary investigations hint at the involvement of individuals within Sumit's close circle of friends. Bishnoi stated that four police teams are actively working the case, hoping for a swift breakthrough.
Sumit's sister, Pooja, revealed that her brother had left home after dinner on Monday night and never returned. Law enforcement awaits the post-mortem results to gain further insights into the teenager's untimely death.
