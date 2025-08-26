Left Menu

Funding Woes Hamper U.N. Investigations on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

U.N. investigations into Israeli settler violence and arms transfers for the Gaza war face delays due to financial difficulties. This hampers accountability for alleged crimes, as donor fatigue and outstanding fees from countries like the U.S. affect the U.N.'s budgeting and operational capacity.

A team of U.N. investigators responsible for examining instances of violence carried out by Israeli settlers, alongside the transfer of arms to Israel for use during the Gaza war, is unable to fulfill its duties due to financial constraints, according to a report.

The inquiry, established by the Human Rights Council, plays a crucial role in supplying evidence for international crimes in pre-trial investigations conducted by bodies like the International Criminal Court. However, budget shortfalls have inhibited hiring processes essential for the investigation's progress.

Navi Pillay, head of the inquiry, expressed that the commission is unable to provide the necessary reports, which were due in 2026. The ongoing U.N. liquidity crisis has been exacerbated by delayed fees from key donors, affecting accountability measures globally.

