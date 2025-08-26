Left Menu

UN Inquiry Hit by Funding Crisis

A U.N. investigation into violence by Israeli settlers and arms transfers to Israel has stalled due to financial constraints. The funding shortage, exacerbated by a backlog of fees and donor fatigue, is affecting global accountability efforts. Investigations are now operating at 50% staffing levels.

26-08-2025
Financial constraints are stalling a significant U.N. investigation into Israeli settler violence and arms transfers to Israel, according to a recent document. These challenges highlight the broader funding issues within the U.N. system, particularly impacting global accountability efforts after a similar probe in Congo faced interruptions earlier this year.

Established by the Human Rights Council in 2021, the Independent International Commission of Inquiry is tasked with gathering evidence of international crimes, which can be used in pre-trial investigations by tribunals like the International Criminal Court. However, due to a lack of funds, as stated by lead investigator Navi Pillay in a letter, the commission cannot continue its work to its full potential.

The funding crisis is deepened by the U.N.'s liquidity issues, worsened by unpaid fees from major donors like the United States, which owes around $1.5 billion. The U.N. plans a 20% budget cut in response, while Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al Nashif noted that investigations are now operating at significantly reduced manpower.

