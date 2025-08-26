Transforming Governance: Singh's Vision for Transparent Administration

Union Minister Jitendra Singh advocated for increased transparency and efficiency in governance, suggesting that government decisions available online can reduce repetitive RTI queries. The minister highlighted the government's progress in fostering openness over the decade.

Singh lauded the Central Information Commission (CIC) and State Commissions for achieving near-total RTI case disposals, even during the pandemic. This underscores their commitment to maintaining transparency through technology-driven solutions.

Singh also introduced initiatives like the 'Human Desk' to improve post-disposal applicant engagement and discussed significant administrative reforms, including the removal of outdated rules and the abolition of interviews to enhance objectivity in government recruitment.

