Transforming Governance: Singh's Vision for Transparent Administration
Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized the importance of enhancing transparency in governance by minimizing repetitive RTI queries, leveraging technology, and promoting citizen-centric approaches. He praised the efforts of the Central and State Information Commissions in maintaining high disposal rates and introduced innovations like the 'Human Desk' for better applicant engagement.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh advocated for increased transparency and efficiency in governance, suggesting that government decisions available online can reduce repetitive RTI queries. The minister highlighted the government's progress in fostering openness over the decade.
Singh lauded the Central Information Commission (CIC) and State Commissions for achieving near-total RTI case disposals, even during the pandemic. This underscores their commitment to maintaining transparency through technology-driven solutions.
Singh also introduced initiatives like the 'Human Desk' to improve post-disposal applicant engagement and discussed significant administrative reforms, including the removal of outdated rules and the abolition of interviews to enhance objectivity in government recruitment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
