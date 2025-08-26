Suspicious Death of RAS Exam Leak Mastermind Raises Questions

Amrit Lal Meena, accused in the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) 2013 exam paper leak case, died suspiciously while being transferred from Varanasi to Jaipur, police have reported. The incident occurred near Agra, with his family expressing suspicions of foul play.

The former college lecturer was arrested in July 2014 along with others implicated in the case by the Special Operations Group of the Rajasthan Police. Meena, who was terminated from his teaching position, allegedly sold leaked exam papers to candidates for significant sums.

Following his death, a murder case has been filed by Meena's family, who claim he was poisoned. Investigations have been transferred to Varanasi's Sigra police station, where natural causes are yet to be ruled out.

