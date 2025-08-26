Delhi High Court Delivers Landmark Decisions

In a landmark judgment, the Delhi High Court took a strong stance against patriarchal entitlement, emphasizing that women should not be reduced to subservience. This ruling marks a significant step towards gender equality, setting a precedent for future legal proceedings.

On another front, the Delhi High Court made directives to the Election Commission of India regarding the upcoming Bihar elections. The court instructed the commission to consider a plea for a common electoral symbol, aiming to ensure fairness and clarity in the electoral process.

These rulings reflect a proactive approach by the court in addressing societal issues, indicating a shift towards more equitable governance and representation in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)