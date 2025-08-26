Left Menu

Auto Driver Arrested for Drugging and Robbing Passenger in Delhi

A 42-year-old autorickshaw driver, Junaid, was arrested for drugging and robbing a passenger in Delhi's Paharganj. The victim lost cash and valuables and Rs 52,000 was transferred from his account. Junaid confessed, implicating Yakub, the alleged mastermind, who remains at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 19:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An autorickshaw driver, 42-year-old Junaid, was arrested for reportedly drugging a passenger and robbing him in the bustling Paharganj area of central Delhi, as per an official statement provided on Tuesday.

Junaid, originally from Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, was nabbed by authorities near New Delhi Railway Station on August 22. The incident links back to July 30 when the complainant fell unconscious after consuming a drug-laced cold drink, offered by an accomplice passenger during a ride. Upon regaining consciousness on August 2 at AIIMS Hospital, the victim discovered missing items, including two bags, a mobile phone, and Rs 14,000 in cash. Notably, a total of Rs 52,000 had been surreptitiously transferred from his bank account.

Intensive investigative efforts, including scrutinizing CCTV footage, revealed that the involved autorickshaw had exchanged hands post its original owner's demise. Junaid admitted to aiding the crime, allegedly orchestrated by a fugitive named Yakub, who is reportedly an interstate criminal. Yakub offered Junaid Rs 10,000 for his role, and authorities are intensifying efforts to apprehend him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

