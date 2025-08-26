In a strategic advance, Russian troops have seized control of two villages in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, confirmed by Ukrainian open-source researchers on Tuesday. This development comes amid stalled diplomatic efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict.

According to DeepState, a group monitoring battlefield dynamics, the villages of Zaporizke and Novoheorhiivka are now under Russian occupation, a claim previously supported by Moscow's defense ministry. However, Ukraine's military refutes these reports, stating that Russian claims of occupation are false.

Ukrainian military spokesperson Viktor Trehubov indicated that Russian forces are attempting to establish positions in the two villages, with Ukrainian troops actively engaged in defense. While Russian forces press on, gaining new footholds, the broader impact on the region remains a point of dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)