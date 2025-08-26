Russia Pushes Forward: Villages Fall in Dnipropetrovsk
Russian forces have captured two villages in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, as reported by Ukrainian open-source researchers. Despite Ukraine's military efforts, Russia continues to advance. While Moscow claims success, Ukraine challenges the occupation reports, labeling them as false amidst rising tensions and failed peace negotiations.
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a strategic advance, Russian troops have seized control of two villages in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, confirmed by Ukrainian open-source researchers on Tuesday. This development comes amid stalled diplomatic efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict.
According to DeepState, a group monitoring battlefield dynamics, the villages of Zaporizke and Novoheorhiivka are now under Russian occupation, a claim previously supported by Moscow's defense ministry. However, Ukraine's military refutes these reports, stating that Russian claims of occupation are false.
Ukrainian military spokesperson Viktor Trehubov indicated that Russian forces are attempting to establish positions in the two villages, with Ukrainian troops actively engaged in defense. While Russian forces press on, gaining new footholds, the broader impact on the region remains a point of dispute.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mhow's military college taps AI, other technologies to help armed forces deal with conflicts
Frozen Russian Assets: Belgium's Stand Amid Ukraine Conflict
Tigers and Tribes: Chhattisgarh's Conservation Conflict
Tension Escalates: Protests and Conflict in Gaza
Funding Woes Hamper U.N. Investigations on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict