Dharmasthala Case: SIT Investigation Intensifies Amid Political Tensions

Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed that the SIT's investigation into the Dharmasthala murder and rape case is progressing seriously. Despite calls from the BJP to involve the NIA, the state government is confident in the SIT's efforts and has emphasized the need for a thorough and timely completion of the probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-08-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 19:50 IST
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has assured that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is earnestly investigating the Dharmasthala murder and rape case, which involves sensitive allegations including multiple burials. The government is pressing for a swift resolution, amidst significant public interest and scrutiny.

The minister dismissed demands to transfer the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), asserting that the SIT is capable of handling the investigation. He emphasized that the SIT is working independently, based on gathered information and existing judicial guidelines, to explore all aspects of the case comprehensively.

This contentious case emerged following the arrest of complainant C N Chinnaiah for perjury, who alleged that numerous bodies, purported victims of sexual assault, were buried across two decades, implicating temple administrators. Despite the BJP's protests, the SIT's thorough on-site investigations, which uncovered skeletal remains, continue unabated, with further forensic analysis underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

