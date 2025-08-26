Left Menu

Himachal CM assures employment to families displaced by NHPC power projects

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday assured the House that employment opportunities will be provided to families displaced by projects of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation NHPC in Himachals Chamba district.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 26-08-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 20:39 IST
Himachal CM assures employment to families displaced by NHPC power projects
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday assured the House that employment opportunities will be provided to families displaced by projects of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) in Himachal's Chamba district. In response to a question raised by Congress MLA Neeraj Nayyar and a supplementary inquiry from Hansraj of the BJP, the chief minister indicated that the state government has submitted a list of displaced families to the NHPC for this purpose. Sukhu emphasised that the government is committed to finding employment solutions for these families. He also mentioned that a notice has been issued to take over the Baira Siul power project in Chamba, which has been operated by the NHPC for 40 years. He further mentioned that the project management has taken the matter to the high court and secured a stay against the government's notice. ''The Congress government is dedicated to fighting for the rights of Himachal Pradesh, and all ongoing projects will be reviewed soon,'' Sukhu stated. Additionally, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi informed the assembly that modern technology will be implemented to expedite the land settlement process in the state, highlighting that land registry services have now been moved online.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
We can't shy away from fact that air power today has to be used offensively: Air Chief Marshal AP Singh.

We can't shy away from fact that air power today has to be used offensively:...

 India
2
Fed still on track for September rate cut after Trump's move on Cook

Fed still on track for September rate cut after Trump's move on Cook

 Global
3
CJ Kumar lauds Naga customary justice system

CJ Kumar lauds Naga customary justice system

 India
4
Jharkhand minister flags crop loss due to excess rain, urea crisis

Jharkhand minister flags crop loss due to excess rain, urea crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025