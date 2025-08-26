US offers air and intelligence support to postwar force in Ukraine, FT says
The United States has said it is prepared to provide intelligence assets and battlefield oversight to any Western security blanket for postwar Ukraine and take part in a European-led air defence shield for the country, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
