US offers air and intelligence support to postwar force in Ukraine, FT says

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 20:49 IST
The United States has said it is prepared to provide intelligence assets and battlefield oversight to any Western security blanket for postwar Ukraine and take part in a European-led air defence shield for the country, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

