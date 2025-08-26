Chile in final phase of negotiations to reach trade deal with US, Chile undersecretary says
Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 26-08-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 20:52 IST
Chile is in the final phase of negotiations with the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) over tariffs, Chile's undersecretary of international economic affairs Claudia Sanhueza told Reuters on Tuesday.
Chile is the world's largest copper producer and copper cathodes are already exempt from U.S. tariffs. Sanhueza said President Donald Trump's administration currently had low tariff rates on other exports from the Andean nation.
