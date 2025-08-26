Israeli military says initial inquiry on Gaza hospital strike showed 'Hamas camera' set up in vicinity
The Israeli military said on Tuesday an initial inquiry into its strike on a Gaza hospital that killed five journalists determined that troops had identified a camera "positioned by Hamas" in the area to observe its forces. Israeli forces struck Nasser hospital in the south of the Gaza Strip on Monday, killing at least 20 people including journalists who worked for Reuters, the Associated Press, Al Jazeera and others outlets.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said later on Monday that Israel deeply regretted what he called a "tragic mishap". (Editing by Mark Heinrich)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
