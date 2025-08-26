CJ Kumar lauds Naga customary justice system

Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar of the Gauhati High Court on Tuesday lauded Nagaland's customary village justice system for its emphasis on reconciliation and healing, contrasting it with the formal judicial process which often focuses on declaring right and wrong.

Speaking at a reception organised by the High Court Bar Association Nagaland during his maiden visit to the Kohima Bench, Justice Kumar said the state's traditional practices of dispute resolution were a unique strength, though they must remain aligned with constitutional provisions. ''Your system believes in reconciliation, which is the essence of justice, not merely pronouncing one side right and the other wrong,'' he observed.

The chief justice stressed that the strength of the judiciary depends on the strength of the Bar, urging lawyers in Nagaland to uphold integrity, guide young advocates, and strengthen the legal system. Justice Kumar assured the Kohima Bar that he would visit the state regularly to address its concerns and ensure its Bench received due attention.

During the programme, the High Court Bar Association Nagaland submitted a representation to Justice Kumar, highlighting the lack of proportionate representation of the state in the Gauhati High Court. Out of a sanctioned strength of 24 judges, 18 are from Assam, three from Mizoram, two from Arunachal Pradesh, and only one -- Justice Yarenjungla Longkumer -- represents Nagaland.

The association also pointed out that of the 264 registered advocates in the state, only three have been designated as senior advocates.

''Such designations are crucial for the growth of the profession and for mentoring young members of the Bar,'' it stated.

The HCBA Nagaland also urged the Chief Justice to support the creation of an independent high court for the state.

During his stay since the swearing-in ceremony of the new governor, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, on Monday, Justice Kumar also inspected the under-construction Kohima High Court complex, which is reported to be about 95 per cent structurally complete. He suggested scaling down certain aspects of the ambitious project to keep it within financial limits, while prioritising essentials to make the facility operational at the earliest. ''Nothing that has been built will be demolished, but modifications may be made to make it functional within available resources,'' he clarified.

On the long-pending demand for an independent high court for Nagaland, the chief justice said the matter was a political decision beyond the judiciary's mandate. However, he assured that until such a decision is made, he would ensure that the Kohima Bench received adequate attention and resources.

