Clarity Sought in Gaza Hospital Strike Tragedy
The Israeli military states that Reuters and Associated Press journalists were not targeted in the recent strike on a Gaza hospital, which claimed at least 20 lives, including five journalists.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-08-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 23:11 IST
- Country:
- Israel
The Israeli military clarified on Tuesday that its recent strike on a Gaza hospital was not aimed at journalists from Reuters and the Associated Press. This statement follows the tragic incident that resulted in at least 20 casualties, including five journalists.
In a press briefing, the military spokesperson emphasized that their operations strictly focus on strategic targets, and there is no intention to harm media professionals on the ground.
The statement comes amid growing concern over the safety and protection of journalists working in conflict zones, underscoring the importance of safeguarding press freedom.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Lawyers Intensify Strike Over Evidence Recording Notification
UPDATE 1-Initial inquiry says Hamas camera was target of Israeli strike that killed journalists
Lawyers' strike against Delhi LG's notification to continue for 5th day on Wednesday: Bar associations.
Israeli military says strike on Gaza hospital was targeting Hamas camera
Israeli military says initial inquiry on Gaza hospital strike showed 'Hamas camera' set up in vicinity