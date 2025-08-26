Left Menu

Clarity Sought in Gaza Hospital Strike Tragedy

The Israeli military states that Reuters and Associated Press journalists were not targeted in the recent strike on a Gaza hospital, which claimed at least 20 lives, including five journalists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-08-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 23:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Israeli military clarified on Tuesday that its recent strike on a Gaza hospital was not aimed at journalists from Reuters and the Associated Press. This statement follows the tragic incident that resulted in at least 20 casualties, including five journalists.

In a press briefing, the military spokesperson emphasized that their operations strictly focus on strategic targets, and there is no intention to harm media professionals on the ground.

The statement comes amid growing concern over the safety and protection of journalists working in conflict zones, underscoring the importance of safeguarding press freedom.

