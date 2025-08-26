Clarity Sought in Gaza Hospital Strike Tragedy

The Israeli military clarified on Tuesday that its recent strike on a Gaza hospital was not aimed at journalists from Reuters and the Associated Press. This statement follows the tragic incident that resulted in at least 20 casualties, including five journalists.

In a press briefing, the military spokesperson emphasized that their operations strictly focus on strategic targets, and there is no intention to harm media professionals on the ground.

The statement comes amid growing concern over the safety and protection of journalists working in conflict zones, underscoring the importance of safeguarding press freedom.

