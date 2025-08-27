Fed Governor Battles Trump Over Controversial Firing Attempt
Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook is ready to sue former President Donald Trump to prevent her removal. Her lawyer claims Trump's attempt to fire her is unauthorized and lacks legal grounds. This case could redefine presidential power over the Fed, a key independent economic institution.
Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook plans to sue former President Donald Trump to block his effort to remove her from her position, her attorney announced Tuesday.
Attorney Abbe Lowell, who has represented various political figures, asserts that Trump's attempt to dismiss Cook is unfounded and illegal, lacking any factual basis.
The impending lawsuit might reach the Supreme Court, potentially reshaping the presidential authority over the Federal Reserve, which significantly influences the U.S. economy through interest rate adjustments.
