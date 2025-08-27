Fed Governor Battles Trump Over Controversial Firing Attempt

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook plans to sue former President Donald Trump to block his effort to remove her from her position, her attorney announced Tuesday.

Attorney Abbe Lowell, who has represented various political figures, asserts that Trump's attempt to dismiss Cook is unfounded and illegal, lacking any factual basis.

The impending lawsuit might reach the Supreme Court, potentially reshaping the presidential authority over the Federal Reserve, which significantly influences the U.S. economy through interest rate adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)