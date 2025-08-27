CBI Arrests Unveils Bribery Scandal

In a significant breakthrough, the CBI has apprehended two inspectors from the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) in Lucknow, alongside the proprietor of a private nursing home, implicating them in an alleged Rs 10 lakh bribery scheme. The arrests took place on Tuesday, according to official sources.

The inspectors, identified as Mahipal Singh and Ravi Ranjan, allegedly coerced the nursing home owner, Gayasuddin Ahmad, by threatening to frame him in a fabricated legal case. This information came to light following credible alerts about the inspectors' corrupt activities.

Subsequent CBI operations led to the recovery of the bribe money from Ahmad, confirming the bribery allegations. This case underscores ongoing challenges in curbing corruption within official agencies. The investigation continues as authorities probe further into this bribery network.

(With inputs from agencies.)