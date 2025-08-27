Boxing Legend's Son Faces Legal Battle After U.S. Deportation

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., son of boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez, has resumed training while facing serious legal allegations in Mexico. Charged with arms trafficking and organized crime, Chavez Jr. awaits trial for purported links to the notorious Sinaloa Cartel following his deportation from the United States.

Chavez Jr., 39, visited the Coliseo Boxing Club in Hermosillo, as shared in a social media post by Gallo Estrada. Video of his visit showed him training diligently, with the gym expressing its gratitude and support. The gym described itself as a welcoming space, stating "This is your home" in an Instagram post.

His return to Mexico followed a defeat to influencer-boxer Jake Paul and a subsequent arrest by U.S. authorities. Mexican prosecutors allege that he served as a henchman for the cartel, claims which his legal team and family vehemently deny. A local judge has allowed him to await his trial outside of detention, as the legal saga unfolds.

