Journalists Killed in Gaza Hospital Strike: Investigations and Accountability

Two journalists working for Reuters and the Associated Press were killed in an Israeli attack on a hospital in Gaza, raising concerns over press safety in conflict zones. The military confirmed they were not targets and announced an investigation into the incident.

The attack on Nasser hospital resulted in at least 20 casualties, including several journalists from different media outlets. Among the dead was Reuters cameraman Hussam al-Masri, whose live video feed was abruptly shut down at the moment of the strike.

Military officials stated that the strike targeted alleged militant positions, not journalists, and noted 'gaps' in the authorization process. In response, Reuters and AP have called for a thorough investigation to ensure accountability and safeguard reporter safety in the region.

