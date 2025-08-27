Campus Chaos: Examining the Surge of Hoax Shooting Calls

A surge in hoax calls reporting active shooters on college campuses nationwide is instilling fear among students and faculty as the academic year kicks off.

Universities have responded to these perceived threats by sending alerts to students and staff advising them to 'run, hide, fight,' inducing panic and leading to cancellations of classes, despite the absence of a real threat. According to Assistant Chief Matt Mills of the University of Arkansas Police Department, these incidents are often identified as swatting or hoax calls aimed at triggering a rapid law enforcement response.

The FBI is collaborating with campus police across the nation as these swatting cases multiply. Recently impacted campuses range from Arkansas to Pennsylvania, including incidents this week in Georgia, Kentucky, and West Virginia. These calls, while unfounded, heighten existing fears of gun violence and strain law enforcement resources. The emotional impact is also significant, with students like Miceala Morano at the University of Arkansas experiencing intense fear and uncertainty during these incidents.

