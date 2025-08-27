Left Menu

Campus Chaos: Examining the Surge of Hoax Shooting Calls

A rise in hoax calls about active shooters on U.S. college campuses has heightened fear among students and staff. Officials are urging precautionary measures like 'run, hide, fight,' though many recent incidents were false alarms. Law enforcement, including the FBI, investigates these swatting incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-08-2025 03:09 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 03:09 IST
Campus Chaos: Examining the Surge of Hoax Shooting Calls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A surge in hoax calls reporting active shooters on college campuses nationwide is instilling fear among students and faculty as the academic year kicks off.

Universities have responded to these perceived threats by sending alerts to students and staff advising them to 'run, hide, fight,' inducing panic and leading to cancellations of classes, despite the absence of a real threat. According to Assistant Chief Matt Mills of the University of Arkansas Police Department, these incidents are often identified as swatting or hoax calls aimed at triggering a rapid law enforcement response.

The FBI is collaborating with campus police across the nation as these swatting cases multiply. Recently impacted campuses range from Arkansas to Pennsylvania, including incidents this week in Georgia, Kentucky, and West Virginia. These calls, while unfounded, heighten existing fears of gun violence and strain law enforcement resources. The emotional impact is also significant, with students like Miceala Morano at the University of Arkansas experiencing intense fear and uncertainty during these incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombian Troops Kidnapped: A Perilous Standoff in Guaviare

Colombian Troops Kidnapped: A Perilous Standoff in Guaviare

 Colombia
2
Diplomacy or Deception? E3's Nuclear Talks with Iran Hang in Balance

Diplomacy or Deception? E3's Nuclear Talks with Iran Hang in Balance

 Global
3
Senegal's Debt Dilemma: IMF Deliberations Continue

Senegal's Debt Dilemma: IMF Deliberations Continue

 Global
4
California's High-Speed Rail Dream: Hurdles and Hope

California's High-Speed Rail Dream: Hurdles and Hope

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025