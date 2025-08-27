Trump's Urgent Push for Gaza Peace: High-Stakes Meetings at the White House
U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff announced President Trump's upcoming White House meeting aimed at resolving the Gaza conflict. Despite Trump's initial campaign promises for a swift resolution, the violence continues. As Gaza suffers unprecedented casualties, further discussions involve Israel and Hamas seeking possible settlements.
U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff revealed on Tuesday that President Donald Trump is set to lead a crucial meeting on Gaza at the White House this Wednesday. The United States anticipates settling the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinians by year's end.
The State Department also announced that Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar in Washington. The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon and is part of a broader diplomatic effort to address mounting hostilities in Gaza.
The violence in the Palestinian territory has escalated, with over 62,000 Palestinians losing their lives in Israel's latest offensive, according to Gaza health officials. The humanitarian crisis has drawn intense global scrutiny, with images highlighting suffering and raising war crime allegations against Israel.
