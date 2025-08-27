Supreme Court to Hear Journalist's Plea on Assam FIR
Journalist Abhisar Sharma is challenging an FIR filed by Assam Police over a video post allegedly critiquing state policies. His plea questions the application of BNS Section 152, relating to national unity, and follows accusations of promoting communal tension. The Supreme Court will hear the case soon.
The Supreme Court will address journalist Abhisar Sharma's plea against an FIR by Assam Police on Thursday. The FIR followed Sharma's video post, allegedly critical of state policies and fostering communal discord.
Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh will adjudicate the matter, presented by advocate Sumeer Sodhi. Sharma contests the legality of BNS Section 152, which deals with threats to national integrity.
The FIR, lodged at Guwahati Crime Branch, claims Sharma's video on YouTube fueled communal tensions. Sharma highlighted a Gauhati High Court critique regarding land allocation in Dima Hasao.
