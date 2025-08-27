Left Menu

Tragic Schoolyard Incident: A Young Life Lost

A 10-year-old girl named Gomti died after being allegedly pushed by a classmate during a quarrel at a primary school in Kumedha Sani, Banda. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. The accused student has been detained for questioning, and a post-mortem is underway.

Banda | Updated: 27-08-2025 10:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, with the death of a 10-year-old girl in a primary school altercation.

The event occurred in Kumedha Sani village under the Kamasin police station's jurisdiction. The young victim, identified as Gomti, was a class 5 student.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Shivraj, Gomti fainted and subsequently died after allegedly being pushed by a fellow classmate. A case has been registered, and the accused student has been detained for further questioning. Investigations continue as authorities seek to determine the precise cause of death through a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

