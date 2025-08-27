Connaught Place Bar Brawl: Advocates Assaulted After Argument

A violent altercation erupted outside a bar in Connaught Place, leaving three individuals, including two advocates, injured. Police reported the incident occurred around 1:15 a.m. when the group was assaulted after an argument with the bar's bouncers.

The confrontation began when Dharmendra Kumar, along with his companions, objected to a bouncer's aggressive behavior towards a street musician. The disagreement quickly escalated, resulting in a physical attack involving several members of the bar staff.

Authorities have filed a case and are analyzing CCTV footage to identify the perpetrators. The involvement of the bar staff and management is being thoroughly examined as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)