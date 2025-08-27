New Business Investor Visa to Attract Global Talent and Capital to NZ

The Government has unveiled a new immigration pathway aimed at strengthening New Zealand’s economy by attracting experienced business investors. The Business Investor Visa (BIV), announced by Immigration Minister Erica Stanford, is set to open for applications in November 2025.

Designed as a clear and streamlined replacement for the outdated Entrepreneur Category, the new visa aims to draw seasoned businesspeople with proven track records, capital, and skills to invest in and manage established businesses across the country.

Investment Options and Pathways

The Business Investor Visa provides two distinct investment options:

$1 million investment in an existing business , offering a three-year work-to-residence pathway .

$2 million investment in an existing business, enabling a 12-month fast-track to residence.

“These settings offer clarity for applicants, faster processing for Immigration New Zealand, and ensure tangible economic benefits for the country,” Minister Stanford said.

Economic Benefits and Policy Rationale

The government anticipates the visa will bring new investment, job creation, and higher incomes, while helping revitalise established businesses that may be looking for fresh capital and expertise. Stanford emphasised that the visa’s focus is not just on money but also on the hands-on skills and experience business investors bring.

“This new visa will bring overseas investment to maintain and create jobs, grow incomes, and breathe new life into existing businesses across the country,” she noted.

The change reflects lessons from the Entrepreneur Category, which was phased out due to low uptake, high decline rates, and limited economic returns. By contrast, the Business Investor Visa offers simpler, more targeted, and results-focused criteria.

Complementing Wider Immigration Reforms

The Business Investor Visa is part of a broader business visa refresh, which also includes improvements to the Active Investor Plus visa. Together, these initiatives are intended to offer a flexible and nuanced suite of options for different types of investors.

Further work is also underway to introduce a new startup-entrepreneur visa pathway, tailored to individuals with scalable and innovative business ideas. This pathway is expected to complement the Business Investor Visa by fostering growth in high-tech and emerging sectors, while the BIV supports stability and growth in established enterprises.

Government’s Broader Economic Vision

Minister Stanford framed the announcement within the government’s wider strategy to stimulate growth and improve prosperity. “Our Government is focused on smart, flexible, and nuanced immigration solutions to help stimulate the New Zealand economy. These changes will help bring brighter days ahead for all Kiwis,” she said.

The new approach aligns immigration with economic development goals, ensuring New Zealand not only attracts capital but also harnesses the global expertise needed to lift productivity, create sustainable jobs, and support regional economies.

Looking Ahead

As New Zealand prepares to roll out the Business Investor Visa, policymakers expect strong interest from international investors seeking both residence and opportunities in a stable, innovation-driven economy. With targeted settings and a clear pathway to residency, the visa is positioned as a gateway for global talent and capital to help shape New Zealand’s economic future.

Applications open in November 2025, and Immigration New Zealand is preparing to streamline processes to ensure efficiency and clarity for prospective applicants.