China Refutes Calls for Nuclear Disarmament Talks

China dismissed as "unreasonable and unrealistic" the calls to participate in nuclear disarmament talks alongside the United States and Russia. The Chinese foreign ministry highlighted the stark differences in nuclear capabilities and strategic policies between China and the U.S.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun underscored China's policy of no first use and its commitment to a self-defensive nuclear strategy. He stressed that Beijing will not engage in a nuclear arms race and called on countries with the largest arsenals to shoulder their disarmament responsibilities.

President Donald Trump previously discussed nuclear arms control during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasizing denuclearization as a major goal, with hopes that China would join these efforts. Meanwhile, Malaysia indicated China's potential future participation in a Southeast Asian treaty banning regional nuclear weapons.