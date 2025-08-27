Tragedy Strikes: Landslide Claims Lives on Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage Path

In a devastating turn of events, a landslide on the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine route in Jammu and Kashmir has tragically claimed 32 lives, according to official sources.

The calamity, which struck amidst relentless rain, also injured at least 20 people, predominantly devotees visiting the sacred site. Rescue operations are underway as more bodies are being recovered from the debris in Reasi district.

Expressing profound sorrow, President Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and emphasized the need for efficient relief efforts. As a precaution, pilgrimage to the revered hilltop shrine has been temporarily suspended.

(With inputs from agencies.)