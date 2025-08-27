Left Menu

Historic National Conference on SC/ST Welfare in Bhubaneswar

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate a national conference in Bhubaneswar on SC/ST welfare, marking the first time it's held outside Delhi. The two-day event aims to expand dialogue on welfare and Constitutional safeguards for SCs/STs with over 120 delegates attending.

27-08-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

For the first time, a crucial national conference focusing on the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will take place outside Delhi, specifically in Bhubaneswar. The event is scheduled to begin on August 29, with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurating the gathering.

Since its inception in 1976, the conference has played a pivotal role in fostering dialogue on the welfare of SCs and STs. The upcoming two-day event expects over 120 delegates, highlighting the importance of legislative committees in empowering these communities.

Alongside the Speaker, notable figures like Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Ministers Jual Oram and Dharmendra Pradhan will address the conference. An exhibition and souvenir release will mark the event, aiming to underline ongoing efforts and the roadmap ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

