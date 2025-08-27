AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj Accuses ED and L-G in Fraud Conspiracy

Saurabh Bharadwaj, head of the AAP's Delhi unit, vehemently criticized the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for raiding properties associated with him amid a money laundering investigation. Bharadwaj accused Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena of plotting to unjustly indict him.

The ED and L-G's office have yet to issue a response to these accusations. The ED's searches are linked to a suspected financial scandal involving health infrastructure under AAP's governance in Delhi, targeting Bharadwaj and private contractors.

During a press conference, Bharadwaj disclosed details of his interrogation, alleging coercion and psychological manipulation by the ED. He highlighted efforts within the AAP government to address health project delays, which he claims were sabotaged by Saxena and other officials. Bharadwaj anticipates his arrest but vows legal action to reveal the truth.

(With inputs from agencies.)