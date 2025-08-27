Putin's Unprecedented Trip: A Diplomatic Mission to China
President Vladimir Putin is preparing for a significant visit to China, slated as 'unprecedented' by the Kremlin. He will join over 20 world leaders at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1, marking an important international diplomatic engagement.
The Kremlin confirmed on Wednesday that preparations are actively underway for President Vladimir Putin's much-anticipated trip to China, which they describe as 'unprecedented.'
This visit is set to coincide with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, which will see participation from more than 20 world leaders.
The summit will take place in the bustling northern port city of Tianjin from August 31 to September 1, positioning it as a pivotal moment for international diplomacy.
