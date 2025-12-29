The Kremlin has announced a firm stance, urging Ukraine to withdraw its military presence from the Donbas area that remains under its control. The situation intensifies as Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed an impending phone conversation between President Putin and President Trump.

The conversation follows a recent call between Putin and Trump, which took place prior to Trump's scheduled meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Miami. It's clear that diplomatic engagements are rapidly unfolding between these leaders, shaping the landscape of international relations.

According to Russian estimates, Russia currently holds sway over one-fifth of Ukraine, including the annexed Crimea, the majority of Donbas, and significant parts of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, as well as parts of Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.