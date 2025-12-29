Left Menu

Kremlin's Stance: Russia-Ukraine Tensions Soar

The Kremlin demands Ukraine withdraws troops from Donbas while a call between Putin and Trump is anticipated. Putin and Trump had a prior conversation before Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy. Current Russian control in Ukraine includes Crimea, much of Donbas, and portions of other regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 29-12-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 15:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin has announced a firm stance, urging Ukraine to withdraw its military presence from the Donbas area that remains under its control. The situation intensifies as Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed an impending phone conversation between President Putin and President Trump.

The conversation follows a recent call between Putin and Trump, which took place prior to Trump's scheduled meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Miami. It's clear that diplomatic engagements are rapidly unfolding between these leaders, shaping the landscape of international relations.

According to Russian estimates, Russia currently holds sway over one-fifth of Ukraine, including the annexed Crimea, the majority of Donbas, and significant parts of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, as well as parts of Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

