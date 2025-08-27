Germany's Path to Enhanced Defense: Voluntary Military Service Could Lead to Conscription

Germany has taken a significant step toward bolstering its defense capabilities. On Wednesday, the cabinet approved a draft bill introducing voluntary military service, a measure that could evolve into conscription if recruitment goals aren't achieved, according to a government statement.

The Defense Ministry aims for the six-month voluntary program to double the current 100,000 trained reservists. It also hopes that some volunteers will choose a full-time career in active service.

Minister Boris Pistorius's intention to raise active-duty soldier numbers from 180,000 to 260,000 by the early 2030s is part of a broader strategy to meet NATO targets and enhance national defense, accompanying a proposed surge in military spending.

