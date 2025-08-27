Left Menu

Germany's Path to Enhanced Defense: Voluntary Military Service Could Lead to Conscription

Germany's cabinet approved a draft bill for voluntary military service, which could lead to conscription if recruitment targets are unmet. The scheme aims to increase trained reservists and soldiers to meet NATO targets. Minister Boris Pistorius plans to boost military personnel to 260,000 by early 2030s.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 27-08-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 15:39 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany has taken a significant step toward bolstering its defense capabilities. On Wednesday, the cabinet approved a draft bill introducing voluntary military service, a measure that could evolve into conscription if recruitment goals aren't achieved, according to a government statement.

The Defense Ministry aims for the six-month voluntary program to double the current 100,000 trained reservists. It also hopes that some volunteers will choose a full-time career in active service.

Minister Boris Pistorius's intention to raise active-duty soldier numbers from 180,000 to 260,000 by the early 2030s is part of a broader strategy to meet NATO targets and enhance national defense, accompanying a proposed surge in military spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

