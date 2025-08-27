Left Menu

Police Nab Notorious Fugitive After Dramatic Encounter in Uttar Pradesh

Govind Gautam, a wanted criminal with a Rs 50,000 bounty, was arrested following a police encounter in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh. Gautam, injured during the shootout, was caught with firearms and stolen goods. He faces multiple robbery charges across Pratapgarh and Prayagraj districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pratapgarh(Up) | Updated: 27-08-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 15:49 IST
Police Nab Notorious Fugitive After Dramatic Encounter in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a dramatic turn of events, law enforcement officials in Uttar Pradesh successfully apprehended Govind Gautam, a criminal with a Rs 50,000 bounty, after an intense encounter in Pratapgarh. The incident unfolded when police intercepted Gautam, resulting in a firefight during which the suspect sustained a leg injury.

Authorities revealed that Gautam is a resident of Faridpur in Prayagraj district and faces over 10 criminal cases, including robbery. During the operation, officials confiscated a country-made pistol, several cartridges, stolen jewels, and a motorcycle from the accused.

ASP Sanjay Rai shared that the police team had been on alert upon identifying a suspicious individual on Tuesday night. The situation escalated when Gautam opened fire at officials, prompting retaliatory action. Following his arrest, he received medical attention at a community health center before being referred to a medical college.

(With inputs from agencies.)

