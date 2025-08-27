Police Nab Notorious Fugitive After Dramatic Encounter in Uttar Pradesh
Govind Gautam, a wanted criminal with a Rs 50,000 bounty, was arrested following a police encounter in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh. Gautam, injured during the shootout, was caught with firearms and stolen goods. He faces multiple robbery charges across Pratapgarh and Prayagraj districts.
In a dramatic turn of events, law enforcement officials in Uttar Pradesh successfully apprehended Govind Gautam, a criminal with a Rs 50,000 bounty, after an intense encounter in Pratapgarh. The incident unfolded when police intercepted Gautam, resulting in a firefight during which the suspect sustained a leg injury.
Authorities revealed that Gautam is a resident of Faridpur in Prayagraj district and faces over 10 criminal cases, including robbery. During the operation, officials confiscated a country-made pistol, several cartridges, stolen jewels, and a motorcycle from the accused.
ASP Sanjay Rai shared that the police team had been on alert upon identifying a suspicious individual on Tuesday night. The situation escalated when Gautam opened fire at officials, prompting retaliatory action. Following his arrest, he received medical attention at a community health center before being referred to a medical college.
(With inputs from agencies.)
