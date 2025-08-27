Left Menu

Tragedy on the Trek: Vaishno Devi Landslide Sparks Criticism

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah questioned officials on why pilgrims were not stopped from using the track despite warnings, following a catastrophic landslide at Vaishno Devi. The disaster resulted in 32 deaths as rocks cascaded onto the route to the shrine, prompting suspension of the pilgrimage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-08-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 16:31 IST
Tragedy on the Trek: Vaishno Devi Landslide Sparks Criticism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the devastating landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah voiced concerns over the handling of the disaster, questioning why pilgrims were allowed on the track despite clear weather warnings.

Rescue operations continued as the death toll tragically rose to 32, with emergency teams working tirelessly to retrieve bodies from the debris. The landslide struck the popular pilgrimage route unexpectedly, leading to immediate suspension of the yatra.

Speaking to reporters, Abdullah emphasized the need for accountability and preventative measures, particularly when authorities had knowledge of the impending calamity. The incident underscores the dangers posed to pilgrims during inclement weather.

TRENDING

1
Heroic Rescue at Seelampur: Woman Saved from Train Tracks

Heroic Rescue at Seelampur: Woman Saved from Train Tracks

 India
2
Denmark's Apology: Unveiling Greenland's Reproductive Rights Violations

Denmark's Apology: Unveiling Greenland's Reproductive Rights Violations

 Global
3
Ukraine Condemns Russia's Proposed Withdrawal from Anti-Torture Treaty

Ukraine Condemns Russia's Proposed Withdrawal from Anti-Torture Treaty

 Ukraine
4
Ideological Showdown: Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid Highlights Political Divide

Ideological Showdown: Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid Highlights Political Div...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025