Tragedy on the Trek: Vaishno Devi Landslide Sparks Criticism

In the aftermath of the devastating landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah voiced concerns over the handling of the disaster, questioning why pilgrims were allowed on the track despite clear weather warnings.

Rescue operations continued as the death toll tragically rose to 32, with emergency teams working tirelessly to retrieve bodies from the debris. The landslide struck the popular pilgrimage route unexpectedly, leading to immediate suspension of the yatra.

Speaking to reporters, Abdullah emphasized the need for accountability and preventative measures, particularly when authorities had knowledge of the impending calamity. The incident underscores the dangers posed to pilgrims during inclement weather.