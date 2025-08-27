Tragic River Rescue: Gujarat Family Drama Unfolds

In a harrowing incident in Gujarat's Arvalli district, a family's suicide bid ended in tragedy and relief.

A couple, with their two-year-old son, jumped from a bridge into the Vatrak river. Tragically, the husband, Bhurabhai Khant, drowned, while his wife and toddler were saved by locals and rescue teams.

Authorities suspect domestic issues prompted the act. The surviving family members were treated and discharged from the hospital. Bhurabhai's body was recovered for post-mortem examination.