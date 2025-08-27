Tragic River Rescue: Gujarat Family Drama Unfolds
In Gujarat's Arvalli district, a couple, along with their toddler son, attempted suicide by jumping into a river. The husband drowned, while the wife and child were saved by locals and emergency services. A domestic issue is suspected. The woman's and child's health has been reported as stable.
In a harrowing incident in Gujarat's Arvalli district, a family's suicide bid ended in tragedy and relief.
A couple, with their two-year-old son, jumped from a bridge into the Vatrak river. Tragically, the husband, Bhurabhai Khant, drowned, while his wife and toddler were saved by locals and rescue teams.
Authorities suspect domestic issues prompted the act. The surviving family members were treated and discharged from the hospital. Bhurabhai's body was recovered for post-mortem examination.
