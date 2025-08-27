Landslide Tragedy: Unanswered Questions and Weather Warnings in Jammu

The death toll has risen to 32 following a devastating landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah questioned why pilgrims were not stopped despite severe weather warnings.

The disaster struck around 3 PM on Tuesday, suspending the pilgrimage as stones and boulders barreled down the mountainside. Rescuers continue to retrieve bodies along the trek to the hilltop shrine in the Reasi district.

Amidst concerns over overflowing rivers and flash floods causing severe damage to infrastructure and homes, telecom services are gradually being restored. Authorities continue to monitor rising water levels, urging residents not to panic.