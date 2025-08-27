Fatal Family Feud: Tragedy in Chandipur

In a shocking incident, a 55-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his wife and daughter in Chandipur village on Wednesday. The local police revealed that the victim, Ram Anjor, was attacked amidst a domestic feud that had been escalating.

The gruesome assault involved the use of sticks and a sharp-edged weapon. As authorities delve deeper into the case, Gauriganj Circle Officer Akhilesh Verma confirmed that the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. The suspected assailants, Lakhraji Chauhan and her daughter Amita, are in custody for further questioning.

Local law enforcement is actively pursuing legal procedures, and the community is left grappling with the violent aftermath of the family dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)