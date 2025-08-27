Delhi Lawyers Strike Over Virtual Evidence Policy

The ongoing strike by Delhi's district court lawyers is set to continue on Thursday and Friday, as they oppose a new policy by the Lieutenant Governor. This policy permits police to present evidence virtually from police stations, a communication revealed.

The New Delhi Bar Association has spearheaded the protest, urging its members to refrain from work for five consecutive days since August 22. Their collective action is a response to the notification issued on August 13.

Tensions are expected to escalate on Friday, with a planned demonstration outside the Lieutenant Governor's residence. Bar association members aim to make the public aware of the perceived arbitrary nature of the new notification.

(With inputs from agencies.)