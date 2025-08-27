Fake Officer's Ruse Shattered: Airoli Man Nabbed
A 27-year-old named Daniel Waghmare from Airoli was arrested for impersonating a senior government officer in Navi Mumbai. He attended social events with forged IDs and is under investigation for potential fraud. Waghmare is in custody until August 29.
- Country:
- India
A resident of Airoli, 27-year-old Daniel Waghmare, was detained by Navi Mumbai police for impersonating a senior government official. The arrest came after a complaint from a local Shiv Sena member.
Waghmare allegedly attended numerous public events using forged documents identifying him falsely as a Class 1 Chief Executive Officer with the Maharashtra government and an Assistant Commissioner with the Government of India. These actions allowed him to gain personal advantages, authorities said. The Rabale police have filed an FIR under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges of cheating and forgery.
Police are now investigating the source of the fake IDs and any entities or individuals potentially affected by Waghmare's deceit. He has been remanded in custody until August 29, following a hearing in Thane magistrate's court.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray visits cousin and MNS president Raj Thackeray’s home on occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.
Forgery Scandal: KPCC Takes Legal Action Against JD(S) Social Media
BJP MP Narayan Rane pleads not guilty before court in defamation case filed by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut; to face trial.
Uttar Pradesh ATS Cracks Down on Aadhaar Forgery Racket
Massive Crackdown on Aadhaar Forgery Racket: UP ATS Nabs Key Members