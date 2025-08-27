Fake Officer's Ruse Shattered: Airoli Man Nabbed

A resident of Airoli, 27-year-old Daniel Waghmare, was detained by Navi Mumbai police for impersonating a senior government official. The arrest came after a complaint from a local Shiv Sena member.

Waghmare allegedly attended numerous public events using forged documents identifying him falsely as a Class 1 Chief Executive Officer with the Maharashtra government and an Assistant Commissioner with the Government of India. These actions allowed him to gain personal advantages, authorities said. The Rabale police have filed an FIR under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges of cheating and forgery.

Police are now investigating the source of the fake IDs and any entities or individuals potentially affected by Waghmare's deceit. He has been remanded in custody until August 29, following a hearing in Thane magistrate's court.

(With inputs from agencies.)