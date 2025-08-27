Left Menu

Massive Jewel Heist Bust at Istanbul's Grand Bazaar

Police in Istanbul have seized jewels and antiques valued at $30 million during an investigation into diamond smuggling at the Grand Bazaar. After initial detentions, the police raided 23 businesses, arresting 40 more individuals. Confiscated items included jewellery, metals, and historical artifacts.

Updated: 27-08-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 19:25 IST
  • Turkey

In a major crackdown, Istanbul's police have recovered jewels and antiques estimated to be worth $30 million. The operation targeted illicit diamond smuggling at the city's historic Grand Bazaar, one of the world's most frequented shopping sites.

The investigation led to the detention of 50 individuals and the raiding of 23 businesses, following orders from the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office. Authorities seized 135 pieces of jewellery, 1,132 ingots of precious metals, and 267 historical artefacts, along with firearms and digital materials.

The Grand Bazaar, famed as possibly the world's first shopping mall, has been under scrutiny in the past, notably with a previous investigation related to money laundering in the sector of currency and precious metals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

