Legal Battle Over Abrego Garcia's Asylum and Deportation

Kilmar Abrego Garcia's struggle against deportation has become intertwined with Donald Trump’s immigration policies. Detained in Baltimore, he faces deportation to Uganda, which he contests, opting instead for Costa Rica. Despite a past asylum denial, Abrego Garcia's legal team fights attempts to send him to potentially dangerous countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-08-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 19:32 IST
Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a central figure in Trump's immigration agenda, seeks asylum in the U.S. amid looming deportation threats. Lawyers informed a federal judge of his intentions on Wednesday.

Apprehended by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Baltimore, Abrego Garcia faces deportation to Uganda, which he contests due to alleged gang affiliations he denies. He prefers asylum elsewhere if removal is unavoidable.

Past attempts to deport him violated judicial orders due to credible violence threats in El Salvador. A legal battle ensues as Washington debates agreements with Uganda, and Abrego Garcia aims to reopen his asylum case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

