Employment Bias Probe at California EPA
The U.S. Justice Department has launched an investigation into California's Environmental Protection Agency to examine potential employment discrimination based on race, sex, color, or national origin.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 19:35 IST
The U.S. Justice Department announced on Wednesday the initiation of an investigation into the employment practices of California's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
The probe seeks to determine whether the agency is involved in discriminatory practices related to race, sex, color, or national origin.
The department issued a statement indicating that this inquiry aims to uphold fair employment practices within the state department.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka Braces for Heavy Rains and Orange Alerts
Tennis Stars Tee Off: Alcaraz and Ruud Embrace Golfing Challenge
Historic Ganpati Mandal Embraces Tradition in DJ-Free Celebration
Bihar's Electoral Roll Overhaul: A Race Against Time
High Stakes in Norway's Tight Election Race: Energy, Economy, and Sovereign Wealth Fund Under the Spotlight