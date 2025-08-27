Left Menu

Employment Bias Probe at California EPA

The U.S. Justice Department has launched an investigation into California's Environmental Protection Agency to examine potential employment discrimination based on race, sex, color, or national origin.

Updated: 27-08-2025 19:35 IST
The U.S. Justice Department announced on Wednesday the initiation of an investigation into the employment practices of California's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The probe seeks to determine whether the agency is involved in discriminatory practices related to race, sex, color, or national origin.

The department issued a statement indicating that this inquiry aims to uphold fair employment practices within the state department.

