Omar Abdullah Criticizes Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Amid Landslide Tragedy

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticized the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board's decision to continue the pilgrimage amid heavy rain warnings, as a landslide claimed 34 lives. Questions are raised about the failure to take precautionary measures. Despite improving weather, significant damage has been reported across the region.

In the wake of a deadly landslide that claimed 34 lives, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has strongly criticized the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board's decision to allow pilgrimage despite severe weather warnings. The tragedy unfolded on the old trek route to the hilltop shrine in the Reasi district.

Abdullah questioned the authorities' inaction: 'With advanced weather alerts, why weren't pilgrims moved to safety?' he asked. The incident has sparked discussions about accountability as questions are raised over the governance practices of the Shrine Board, now under Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Meanwhile, the situation remains tense in Jammu as floodwaters have breached levels in Anantnag and Srinagar, causing significant infrastructure damage. Telecom services have been partially restored, and Abdullah has traveled to Jammu for a firsthand assessment, promising close monitoring of the situation.

