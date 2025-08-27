Left Menu

Crackdown on Autorickshaw Theft Gang Yields Arrests and Recoveries

Jamshedpur police dismantled an organized autorickshaw theft gang, arresting three individuals and recovering seven stolen three-wheelers. A special raid team, formed due to rising thefts, conducted a successful operation following intelligence inputs. The criminals altered the vehicles' appearances, selling them with forged documents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 27-08-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 20:48 IST
In a significant operation, Jamshedpur police have apprehended three individuals involved in an organized autorickshaw theft ring, recovering seven stolen vehicles, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Authorities began their investigation after a theft was reported at Kadma police station on August 19, prompting swift action from law enforcement.

East Singhbhum SSP Piyush Pandey initiated a special raid team, headed by DSP (HQ-2), to dismantle the gang. Acting on intelligence, police raided a residence in the Kapali area on August 20, seizing multiple autorickshaws and parts. Subsequent interrogations led to further arrests and recoveries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

