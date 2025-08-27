Assam Cabinet Tightens Land Transfer Rules Amidst Security Concerns
The Assam Cabinet has approved a Special Operating Procedure (SOP) for scrutinizing land transfer applications between individuals of different religions, focusing on national security and legality. NGOs from outside interested in acquiring land for educational and healthcare purposes will also undergo this process. Additionally, multiple private projects were approved to boost employment.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move, the Assam Cabinet has introduced a Special Operating Procedure (SOP) designed to rigorously vet land transfer applications between individuals of differing religious faiths. This heightened scrutiny aims to address potential national security risks and ensure legal compliance throughout the transaction process, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced.
Integral to the new SOP is a detailed examination by the Special Branch of Assam Police. This includes a deep dive into the legalities of the land transaction, the origins of the buyers' funds, and the potential socio-cultural impact on the local community. Such rigorous checks will also apply to outside NGOs purchasing land in Assam for educational or healthcare institutions.
Beyond land governance, the Cabinet greenlit several private projects exceeding Rs 969 crore in investments. These initiatives, including healthcare, hospitality, and manufacturing ventures, are projected to create over 2,700 jobs, signaling a significant economic uplift for the region.
ALSO READ
Turkey's Aerospace Ambitions Soar with Landmark Aselsan Investment
Morolong Urges Long-Term Investment as SA Prepares to Lead G20 in 2025
Mysterious Discoveries in the Seine: Latest Body Found Amid Ongoing Investigation
CCI Approves PSA India’s Full Acquisition of PSA Bharat Investments
Ukraine Opens Bidding for Strategic Lithium Investment