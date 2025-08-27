Assam Cabinet Tightens Land Transfer Rules Amidst Security Concerns

In a decisive move, the Assam Cabinet has introduced a Special Operating Procedure (SOP) designed to rigorously vet land transfer applications between individuals of differing religious faiths. This heightened scrutiny aims to address potential national security risks and ensure legal compliance throughout the transaction process, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced.

Integral to the new SOP is a detailed examination by the Special Branch of Assam Police. This includes a deep dive into the legalities of the land transaction, the origins of the buyers' funds, and the potential socio-cultural impact on the local community. Such rigorous checks will also apply to outside NGOs purchasing land in Assam for educational or healthcare institutions.

Beyond land governance, the Cabinet greenlit several private projects exceeding Rs 969 crore in investments. These initiatives, including healthcare, hospitality, and manufacturing ventures, are projected to create over 2,700 jobs, signaling a significant economic uplift for the region.